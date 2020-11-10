El Dorado County will fight to stay in orange tier

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After being assigned to the red tier of California’s COVID-19 monitoring program, El Dorado County will fight to stay in the orange tier, officials announced Tuesday.

“The county will use the state’s adjudication process to make a case to remain in our current tier,” said County Health Officer Nancy Williams in a press release. “We moved through a similar spike in cases over the summer and since we are not seeing a rise in the other areas the state considers when making its tier assignments, I am advocating for El Dorado to stay in the orange tier.”

The county will stay in the orange tier until its case has been adjudicated.

The county was moved into the red tier Tuesday after the seven-day case rate jumped from 4.2 to 5.8 per 100,000, the Tribune previously reported.

The testing positivity rates remain within orange levels. The state moved the county for numbers based on the 7-day week ending Oct. 31. The county has been operating in the orange tier since Sept. 21.

On Monday, health officials reported 50 new cases on Monday, which also covers Saturday and Sunday, a small-sample size rate of about 17 per day. There are 218 active cases and two residents are in the hospital in intensive care.

“Our adjudication request will be considered by the state and we will learn whether it is accepted no later than next Tuesday, Nov. 17,” Williams said. “Our assignment will remain as the orange tier until we receive word from the state, at which time we will announce the outcome.”

If the adjudication is denied, the primary impact will be on restaurants and bars, wineries and churches. The establishments will have to reduce capacity from 50 to 25%. Hair salons, barber shops and personal services may remain open indoors with modification, Williams said.

“Now more than ever it’s important to minimize mixing and get-togethers with people outside your household, wash your hands and wear face coverings,” Williams said. “These are the personal actions that will bring our case numbers back into the orange tier and eventually into the even less restrictive yellow tier.

“I know it’s been a long seven months since the initial guidance to stay at home except for essential reasons and the following guidance to take personal responsibility and I recognize people are getting weary and hoping things will go back to pre-COVID lifestyles,” Williams added. “Restrictions are much less strict than they were earlier in the pandemic. The focus is now on only restricting those industries that pose the greatest risk. Even then, we all recognize that any restriction also causes some degree of emotional or financial hardship. Therefore, I can’t stress enough that if we want to get back to the orange tier, or even the yellow tier, our individual actions will make all the difference. If everyone wears a face covering, keeps physical distance from others, washes their hands frequently, stays home when sick and reduces gatherings with people they don’t live with, we can get back to the orange tier.”