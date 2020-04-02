El Dorado County wineries offer virtual tastings, food classes, discounted wines

Due to COVID-19 and shelter-in-place, wineries in El Dorado County have had to adapt.

Provided

El Dorado County wineries are adjusting to shelter in place directives and keeping their businesses moving forward by offering virtual tastings, food classes and even discounted wine and deliveries.

While Boeger Winery in Placerville has closed doors to the tasting room and closed patio seating, the owners decided to use this time to let their creative juices flow.

Justin and Eileen Boeger will be live streaming from their kitchen from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays on Facebook and are encouraging viewers to follow along in real time while they cook themed dinners at home and sip on local wine.

Boeger Winery is still offering curbside pickup daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Donate



For more information or to order wine, visit Boegerwinery.com.

Bumgarner Winery in Camino launched a Virtual Tasting Room series that allows wine enthusiasts to bring the wine tasting home.

This is the perfect excuse to dress up during quarantine. Follow along with knowledgeable vinters while they guide you through each wine’s story.

In each virtual tasting, hosts will select a few wines to explore in advance.

Live stream attendees can pre-order their tasting kits. Tune in to discover the selected wines, what makes each wine unique and what dish each wine pairs best with.

Last Friday’s virtual tasting was hosted by winemaker, Brian Bumgarner and Russ Reyes, of Kilt & Cork. Best of all, after the tastings, you can enjoy the rest of the bottle.

The next virtual tastings are scheduled for April 10 and April 17. Each will feature different wines. One of the featured vintages will include a pinot vertical and the other three of Bumgarner’s Rhone style wines. They are also offering private tastings for groups of friends, family, and corporate team building. The winery will be live on Facebook at 10:15 a.m.

Bumgarner Winery is still open with a drive-thru window. Call ahead or order online.

Stay tuned on their Facebook pages for details of virtual tastings. For more information, visit http://www.bumgarnerwinery.com or call 530-303-3418.

Madrona Vineyards is also adapting with virtual tastings. For the upcoming virtual tasting live stream, winemaker Paul Bush, and host Russ Reyes from Kilt & Cork, will be delving into the wine term “terroir.”

Terroir is what defines the characters in each wine regarding each location and explains what makes El Dorado County wines unique.

Tasting kits can be purchased in advance and will include three estate-grown Madrona wines: 2019 Chardonnay Hillside Collection, 2018 Grenache Hillside Collection, 2016 Cabernet Franc Signature Collection.

The kits are $80 including shipping.

Another live stream will be held April 9 and includes The Art of Blending and Expressions of Bordeaux Varietals.

For more information visit Madrona Vineyards Facebook page or visit Madronavineyards.com.

Mediterranean Vineyards has shifted to Facebook live to feature a cooking class at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

This week Mediterranean Vineyards is featuring cooking with Lisa and Justin with the theme of comfort food.

Recipes and ingredients needed to follow along during the class are posted in advance.

Mediterranean Vineyards is also offering curbside pickup at their tasting room and discounted shipping.

Tune into Virtual Happy Hour at 6 p.m. every Wednesday. For more information visit their Facebook page or go to Medivineyards.com.

Via Romano Vineyards in Apple Hill is offering Saturday Night live music. Well, virtual live music.

When you purchase a bottle of wine, you can gain access to your own personal virtual concert. For more information visit http://www.vrv.vin.com.

At Wofford Acres Vineyards, win a day shadowing knowledgeable vinters through the vineyard by writing a haiku about Wofford Acres. Send your family friendly haiku in an email to ann@wavwines.com and it will be shared on their social media channels.

The tour is redeemable once shelter in place ends. For more information visit http://www.Wavwines.com

Several El Dorado County wineries are offering discounted wine cases and shipping.

For more information visit El Dorado Wineries Association at http://www.eldoradowines.org.