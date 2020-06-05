El Dorado County’s COVID-19 case total hits triple digits

The coronavirus case count in El Dorado County has hit triple digits.

County officials reported four new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 102.

With no new recoveries, the number of known, active cases in the county sits at 34.

With three new cases, the Lake Tahoe area far outpaces the rest of the county with 45 residents testing positive for the virus. El Dorado Hills, which also saw one new case Thursday, sits behind with 22 confirmed cases.

Last week county health officials reported that one COVID-19 patient was hospitalized, requiring intensive care.

The county reported 179 additional tests since Wednesday afternoon.

About 6,706 tests have been conducted on county residents to date, according to data provided by the county.

No residents are known to have died from the coronavirus in El Dorado County.

After a household outbreak that resulted in seven cases within one family, Diamond Springs/El Dorado’s case count jumped to 11 late last month.

With one additional case reported last week, eight cases of the coronavirus have been found in both the Cameron Park/Shingle Springs/Rescue. The greater Placerville area has had seven cases.

The south county, north county and Pollock Pines/Camino/Kyburz areas of the county have a total of four, three and two confirmed cases, respectively.

Men have had 54 of the 102 cases across the county. The median age of people who have contracted the virus is 46. More than half of the confirmed cases — 52% — involve patients between the ages of 18 and 49. About 32% are aged 50-64. Seven cases involve those 65 years or older, the age group said to be at the highest risk. Nine cases are in the 17-and-under age group.

There are 117,687 confirmed COVID-19 cases across California with 4,361 deaths, according to data updated Thursday by the state Department of Public Health.

Free COVID-19 appointment-only testing sites are available in El Dorado County at Ponderosa High School and Lake Tahoe Community College. The Ponderosa facility is open for appointments Thursday through Monday from 7 a.m.-noon and 1-7 p.m. and the Tahoe location is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-noon and 1-7 p.m.

Those wishing to be tested can register for an appointment at lhi.care/covidtesting. People without internet access can call 888-634-1123. Test results are expected to take 48-72 hours. All test results will be entered into the California Reportable Disease Information Exchange site.