El Dorado deputy shoots mountain lion after it stalks family

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – An El Dorado County family was stalked by a mountain lion this week and called 911 for help.

Sheriff’s Office officials said a family was walking on a bike trail east of Placerville on Monday afternoon, Jan. 11, when they discovered an adult mountain lion following them.

The couple was walking with their two small children in a stroller and had their two small dogs with them, officials said.

The couple told authorities that they were being followed for about 10 minutes. The family was yelling at the lion trying to scare it away but it continued to follow.

A deputy arrived and saw the lion pacing back and forth on the trail. The deputy also yelled in an attempt to scare off the lion to no avail. The lion started walking toward the deputy instead of running away, like a normal lion would in that situation.

The deputy fired a warning shot into the ground in front of the lion as a last-ditch effort to scare it away, but the lion continued its ill-fated path toward the deputy.

Officials said the officer had no other option than to put down the lion.

The lion was taken by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife for further study.

Officials said that mountain lions live throughout the county and should be allowed to live undisturbed.