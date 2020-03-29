El Dorado, Douglas counties have more confirmed COVID-19 cases

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Coronavirus cases continue to grow in El Dorado and Douglas counties.

Both Douglas and El Dorado counties had new cases reported Saturday.

Douglas saw its first confirmed case in a man, who is in his 30s and had recent travel history.

Douglas has five total cases.

Douglas Public Information Officer Jessica Rapp said all the cases are self-isolating and are in stable condition. More specific information is being withheld to comply with state and federal health safety laws.

Carson City Health and Human Services officials are working to identify where the positive cases have been and contact those who might have been exposed.

El Dorado County added three more cases to make the total 12.

Whereas Carson City Health and Human Services, which serves as the public health agency for Douglas, Carson, Lyon and Storey counties, sends press releases that include age and gender of the cases, El Dorado has not shared that information with the public and says they will no longer issue releases.

“As more EDC residents are being tested for COVID-19, test results are being reported in waves, and we have already had all three types of transmission (travel-related, close contact with an individual who has tested positive and community spread),” said county spokesperson Carl Haas in a release. “We will no longer issue press releases on the number of new confirmed cases.”

El Dorado County said it would update their website daily at approximately 4 p.m.

A spokesperson at the Marshall Medical Center in Placerville confirmed to the Mountain Democrat newspaper this past week that they had one patient.

The Tribune asked Barton Health if they would make the same confirmation, but a spokesperson for the hospital said they don’t share medical information about patients in accordance with federal law.

People with symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, or unusual muscle aches, please call Barton’s Health Line at 530-600-1999.

Carson City Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 Hotline is staffed seven days a week. Monday thru Friday it is staffed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is 775-283-4789.

The COVID-19 situation is changing frequently. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit the Carson City health website.