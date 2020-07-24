El Dorado, Douglas counties report 34 new COVID-19 cases, 12 from Tahoe region

El Dorado County virus dashboard.

The Lake Tahoe region of El Dorado County continues to pile up the COVID-19 cases.

Out of the 22 new cases county health officials reported Friday, 12 are from the Tahoe area, the south and west shores. There were 13 residents who recovered.

With the new cases, the county soared past the 500 mark (508) with 225 of those cases active, the highest point since the first case on March 20. The Tahoe region has had nearly half of the county’s total cases with 245.

Officials have reported one virus-related death, a Tahoe man 65 years or older who died last Saturday, July 18.

Two residents remain in intensive care.

In the four days since Monday, the Tahoe region has had 35 residents contract the virus out of 65 new cases.

The median age dropped to 38 and the cases are nearly split between males (252) and females (256).

Douglas County had nine residents have positive tests returned Friday, but the active case count only went from 31 to 32 with eight recoveries, according to Carson City Health and Human Services.

CCHHS reported 12 new cases overall Friday in the Quad-County region — Carson City, Douglas, Storey and Lyon counties — but almost doubled up with recoveries (23).

The new cases in Douglas were all community spread with no links to previous cases.

Douglas has yet to suffer a virus-related death.

At Lake Tahoe, Zephyr Cove has three active cases out seven total and Stateline has two active out of 12 cases.

Washoe County reported the third largest single-day rise on Friday with 124 new cases and 79 recoveries.

The number of deaths stayed at 105 and the active cases are at 1,161.

Incline village has 15 active cases out of 59 overall.