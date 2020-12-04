El Dorado, Douglas counties report 4 virus-related deaths

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County has lost three more residents to the coronavirus and Douglas County also reported another death, officials announced on Friday.

Two men in the 50-64 age group from South Lake Tahoe and Placerville and a man 65 or older from Cameron Park/Shingle Springs succumbed to complications from COVID-19 in El Dorado.

The county has had eight deaths overall, including four in the last two days. Four of the eight were from the Tahoe region.

Officials also reported 87 new cases and 43 recoveries putting the active case count just below 1,000, at 995.

Thirty-two of the new cases are from El Dorado Hills, 23 from the Cameron Park region, 14 are from Placerville and 11 are from Tahoe.

The Tahoe region has now surpassed the 1,000 mark in cases with 1,006, which represents about 36% of the county’s total of 2,822.

The hospital numbers also rose Friday to 15 residents, including four in the intensive care unit. There was just one in ICU out of 13 overall on Thursday, according to the county virus dashboard.

The 87 new cases came from 717 tests, a 12% positivity rate.

Douglas has 33 new cases Friday, including its sixth death, Carson City Health and Human Services reported. A woman in her 70s was the latest victim.

Douglas now has nearly as many active cases (557) as recovered (559). There are 23 active cases in Zephyr Cove and 30 at Stateline.