El Dorado health officials plan to let stay-at-home directive expire Thursday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County health officials plan to let its stay-at-home directive expire at the end of April, but the order restricting travel to the unincorporated portion of the Lake Tahoe Basin remains in effect, as does the county’s emergency ordinance allowing administrative fines for visitors to short-term rentals.

South Lake Tahoe also has fines in place for non-full time residents who violate the directive.

Residents will still be guided by the governor’s order to shelter in place and restriction on nonessential travel.

County health officer Nancy Williams said in a press release Tuesday morning that she was pleased with how the vast majority complied with the restrictions and that the cooperation has resulted in positive results, with 43 overall coronavirus cases and just five active.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“Going forward, residents will be guided primarily by the governor’s order,” Williams said. “I will remain vigilant and am prepared to reinstate county-level restrictions if necessary to protect our health care systems and our residents.”

Williams said across the county, people have adapted to restrictions on nonessential activities and to the guidelines for physical distancing, good hygiene and other safety measures.

She added that executives at the two hospitals in the county, Marshall Medical in Placerville and Barton Health, do not believe that a careful, phased-in approach to relaxing of stay-at-home orders would put them at undue risk.

The county Board of Supervisors is holding a special meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday that will include a presentation from Williams about relaxing the directive.

Supervisors may also approve a letter being sent to Gov. Newsom that would ask him to relax his stay-at-home order.