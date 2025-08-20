El Dorado Hills First Responder Therapy Dog nominated for award

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. – A local First Responder Therapy Dog, Mayzie, has been nominated for the First Responder Paws Therapy Dog Award, in an annual contest hosted by the national behavioral health provider, FHE Health. Voting will open to the public on September 3 and continue through September 12.

The winning dog and handler will receive the following:

A $4000 check in support of their work from FHE Health

A gift basket from the online pet retailer Chewy

A feature blog that reaches more than 100,000 people on social media and a national press release

announcing their news

A $2,500 donation made in their honor to FHE Health’s partner organization, First Responders Pack Foundation, which exists to train more therapy dogs for first responders

Mayzie is a 7-year-old rescue dog from Foothill Dog Rescue in Shingle Springs. She has been a First

Responder Therapy Dog serving first responders in Northern California and Nevada since June of 2023.

She overcame trauma, abandonment, and aspiration pneumonia to become a certified therapy dog and earn five American Kennel Club titles, and is on her way to earning a sixth.

Her first training visit was to the Caldor Fire Base Camp in 2021. Since then, Mayzie has made over 140 visits to dispatchers, firefighters, law enforcement, military personnel, and other community members in Northern California and Nevada. As a celebrity alumnus of Foothill Dog Rescue, Mayzie assists with fundraisers to help other shelter dogs find their forever home. She was last featured in the El Dorado Hills City Lifestyle Magazine in July with the El Dorado Hills Fire Department.

“We just love when Mayzie and her sweet Mom comes to dispatch to let us love on her. She brought her out last Saturday to visit with our evening staff. We feel spoiled and grateful. ‘When words fail, therapy dogs speak through silent comfort,'” said Peggy Salaza, CA State Parks Dispatcher

“She’s an excellent tool for peer support and comfort. She has definitely found her calling, and I love that she’s a rescue dog that was able to get a second chance at life and give back to first responders that sacrifice so much for us. She’s been through her own trauma and doesn’t let it stop her from helping those who need it the most. They share that bond, it’s truly magical to see her work,” said Adrienne Steurer, Mayzie’s owner/handler.

To vote for Mayzie starting September 3, click here or go to: https://fherehab.com/first-responder-paws-award . The only requirement to vote is a valid email address, which will not be used for any other purpose.