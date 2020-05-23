El Dorado household has virus outbreak; Douglas announces cases by zip code

El Dorado County health officials announced seven new coronavirus cases Friday from the same household, including six kids under 18 years old, while Douglas County for the first time released positive cases by zip code.

The seven new cases are all in the Diamond Springs/El Dorado Hills area and all were tracked to an earlier positive result in the household. The six kids are the first cases in the 17-and-under age group. The other case was in the 18-49 age group.

“While it may be alarming to see such an increase in confirmed cases, they are all from household contacts with an earlier positive case,” said county spokesperson Carla Haas. “If you think about how influenza or a cold or other virus moves through a household where people are in very close contact with each other and touching common surfaces, this number should not be surprising.”

The county has had 74 total cases and 17 are active. Two recoveries were also reported Friday.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The Lake Tahoe region has had 25 cases, but no new cases in the last few days.

Officials have administered 5,077 tests, including 198 Friday, and no virus-related deaths have been reported.

Of Douglas County’s 26 virus cases, most have been from Minden (11) and just three are at Lake Tahoe, two in Zephyr Cove and one in Stateline, according to new data released by Carson City Health and Human Services who oversees the quad county region of Carson City, Douglas, Lyon and Story counties.

Because zip codes don’t match county boundaries it’s possible that some cases are counted in a zip code but not a county.

Officials also reported Friday that a Carson City man in his 60s became the fourth person in the capital to die from the coronavirus.

Incline Village has had 21 cases, but only a couple in the last several days.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced he will hold a press conference on Tuesday to discuss the next phase in Nevada’s reopening plan, as outlined in Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery.

Saturday marks two weeks since Phase 1 began. Since that time, the LEAP and the Governor’s Office have been monitoring the first phase of reopening, analyzing data trends and evaluating potential plans for Phase 2. If Nevada’s COVID-19 data continues to reflect positive or consistent trends through the Memorial Day Weekend, the Governor will announce a Phase 2 reopening date at the Tuesday press conference, along with business reopening and statewide continuing operation guidelines.

Additionally, on Tuesday, the Nevada Gaming Control Board will be holding an informational workshop where state and local health and safety officers will provide an update regarding COVID-19 response measures at resort hotels.

After presentations, the board will consider any action necessary with regard to reopening plans. Gaming properties are required to submit reopening plans to the Board for approval seven days before reopening. Pending the evaluation of trends in Nevada’s COVID-19 data, along with the results of the Gaming Control Board meeting on Tuesday, the Governor has set a target date of June 4 for reopening Nevada’s gaming industry.