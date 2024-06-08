El Dorado Local Agency Formation Commission considering appointment for Alternate Public Member

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The El Dorado Local Agency Formation Commission will be considering the appointment of an Alternate Public Member to LAFCO who will serve a new four-year term, which would run from May 2024 through May 2028.

The Public Member Alternate represents the interests of the taxpayer-citizens of El Dorado County. The Alternate fully participates in the discussion and deliberation at LAFCO meetings but votes only when the regular Public Member is absent or disqualified.

Applicants must be a resident and registered voter in El Dorado County and cannot be a city, district or County official of any public agency within El Dorado County. Those seated on LAFCO are subject to the Fair Political Practices Commission and must file an annual conflict of interest statement.

Under state law, LAFCO is mandated to ensure the logical formation and determination of the local government agency boundaries, which affect growth and development patterns, delivery of urban services, and agricultural and open space lands within El Dorado County. The Commission typically meets the fourth Wednesday of every month at 5:30 p.m.

If you wish to be considered for the Alternate Public Member position on LAFCO, the application form will be posted on the web at http://www.edlafco.us . If you have any questions, please call the LAFCO office at (530) 295-2707.

**TO BE CONSIDERED, APPLICANTS MUST BE AVAILABLE TO ATTEND AND INTERVIEW AT LAFCO’S July MEETING **

Please submit applications to:

El Dorado LAFCO

550 Main Street, Suite E

Placerville, CA 95667

The deadline for completed applications is July 10, 2024.