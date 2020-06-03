El Dorado moving to Stage 3 once state guidelines released

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County will move into Stage 3 of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s reopening plan — once guidelines come down from the state.

The governor announced May 29 that all Stage 3 industries could resume operations in certain counties once guidelines from the California Department of Public Health are released and the county’s health officer approves.

That day, the governor said the state would provide the “how” and county health officers would be in charge of “when” counties should move into Stage 3.

On Tuesday the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors approved county Public Health Officer Dr. Nancy Williams’ plan to reopen Stage 3 industries, which include movie theaters, gyms, nail salons, tattoo parlors, among other sectors, once guidelines for each industry are released.

“My direction expressed to and supported by the board today is simple and clear: as soon as the state issues guidelines for a particular sector, those businesses may reopen as long as they have implemented a safety plan which reflects those guidelines,” Williams said.

“There is no additional approval needed from the county’s Public Health Department or me specifically.”

Now the county is waiting on those guidelines. Newsom indicated last month that parts of California would likely move into Stage 3 by the end of June. Williams said Tuesday that she’s unaware of any timeline for obtaining the guidelines.

Williams warned that Stage 3 businesses still must hold off on reopening despite loosening restrictions around other sectors like barbershops and hair salons, which were part of the original Stage 3 plan.

“I cannot stress enough, however, that if a business reopens before the state-issued guidelines have been posted, it is doing so in violation of the state’s stay-at-home order,” she said.