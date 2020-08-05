El Dorado officials report 21 new virus cases in Tahoe region, but say numbers likely skewed

El Dorado County officials reported 34 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, including 21 in the Lake Tahoe region, but stressed that issues with the state’s CalREDIE reporting system are impacting the data.

A message on the county website said officials are not getting all of the negative results, that the COVID-19 dashboard likely shows an underestimate of the true cases and the positivity rate is showing above the state’s 8% threshold. The county is showing a 9.4% positivity rate.

There were also 34 recoveries announced keeping the assumed active case count at 178.

Two patients are in the hospital, none are in intensive care. There has been one virus-related death.

The Tahoe region has had 340 cases out of the county’s total of 702.

Of the new cases, two are kids 17 or younger, 19 are in the 18-49 age group, eight are between 50-64 and five are 65 or older.

With the delay in results, county officials reminded residents what to do while waiting to see if they tested positive, including staying home if there are any symptoms (fever, cough, difficulty breathing, headache, body aches, sore throat, nasal congestion or runny nose, loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea) or if there has been exposure to the virus.

Officials say if residents start feeling symptoms after being tested, they should be tested again. A negative test only means there was no infection at the time of the test.

Residents are being notified of positive results from the county via a phone call.

Carson City Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported seven new cases and the eighth death in Carson City, and 26 recoveries.

Two Douglas County women contracted the virus, one in her 20s and the other is in her 70s. Neither had connections to previous reported cases.

Douglas has had 191 total cases and 42 remain active.

There are no active cases in Zephyr Cove out of eight total and Stateline has six active cases out of 22 overall.

There have been no virus-related deaths.

Washoe County reported its 116th death on Wednesday, a man in his 70s who had underlying health conditions.

The county has 78 new cases and reported 101 recoveries.

Incline Village has nine active cases out of 67 total.