El Dorado officials say bump in Tahoe virus cases not due to Phase 2 reopening

The El Dorado County Public Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado has seen a bump in positive coronavirus cases in the Lake Tahoe region, but county health officials say it’s not the result of moving into Phase 2 of reopening plans.

Officials announced two cases Friday in the Tahoe region and added three more after the weekend on Monday. The Tahoe region leads the county with over 25% of the 67 total cases (25).

Since last Tuesday, 11 residents have contracted the virus and there are now 15 active cases when about a week ago it was down to four.

County Health Director Nancy Williams told supervisors at their meeting Tuesday, May 19, that she does not believe the small spike in cases is due to reopening the economy.

Williams told supervisors that the department is investigating two people who went to work while sick. Health officials worked to get family and coworkers of those two people tested as well.

She added that there is no punishment for people who go to work when knowingly sick.

Williams said one thing that has helped in the investigation is the recent addition of testing facilities in the area, including at Lake Tahoe Community College in South Lake Tahoe.

Appointment-only testing for asymptomatic El Dorado residents takes place from 7 a.m. to noon and 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at LTCC. To register for an appointment, visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123.

Williams reiterated the bump in cases is not a result of reopening and reminded people to stay vigilant.

Two of the three new cases announced Monday are in the 18 to 49 age group and the other is 65-plus. They are all men.

Of the 67 cases, the average age is 49 and just over half (34) have been men. There have been no virus-related deaths reported.

The county has administered 4,408 tests, including 505 on Monday.