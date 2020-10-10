El Dorado, Placer election agencies team to deliver West Shore ballots daily

El Dorado County voters from Emerald Bay north to the Placer County line not mailing in their ballots may drop them off in either county and be assured they will be counted in a timely manner.

Election agencies from both counties formed a partnership Friday morning to have ballots picked up or delivered daily since there are no drop-box locations on Tahoe’s West Shore, said El Dorado County Assistant Registrar of Voters Linda Webster.

For El Dorado voters on the West Shore, the closest drop box location is at the old firehouse in Tahoe City, located at 300 N. Lake Blvd. Voters may use the drive up ballot drop 24 hours a day.

Other drop boxes near include a 24-hour drive up at Kings Beach Library, located at 301 Secline St. and a weekday drop from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Olympic Valley Public utilities District, at 305 Squaw Valley Rd.

In the South Lake Tahoe area, there are three drop box locations — South Lake Tahoe Library, at 1000 Rufus Allen Blvd, is a 24-hour drive up; Holiday Market at 2977 U.S. Highway 50 will have the dropbox open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Grocery Outlet at 2358 Lake Tahoe Blvd, is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

All drop boxes will be locked at 8 p.m. on election day.