El Dorado, Placer, Tahoe roadwork schedule through June 26

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Onyx Street to Sahara Drive: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 28 (Placer County) from State Route 267 to Beach Street: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday for gas line relocation work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) at El Dorado Hills Boulevard/Latrobe Road: Eastbound motorists can expect the on- and off-ramps to be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Bass Lake Road to Ice House Road: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect intermittent ramp, shoulder and lane closures at various locations from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for paving and electrical work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Wildwood Avenue to Ham Lane in South Lake Tahoe: Westbound motorists can expect the No. 2 lane closed from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday for utility work.





U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Rufus Allen Boulevard to Takela Drive in South Lake Tahoe: Eastbound motorists can expect the No. 2 lane closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for pavement repair work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Ski Run Boulevard to State Line Avenue in South Lake Tahoe: Westbound motorists can expect the No. 2 lane closed at various locations from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for pavement repair work.

The Caltrans District Traffic Management Branch has reviewed each project and determined that individual project delays are expected to be less than the statewide policy maximum of 30 minutes, unless noted otherwise above. Lanes are numbered from the center divide (No. 1) to the shoulder (Nos. 2, 3, 4, etc.).

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network at 1-800-427-7623 or visit Caltrans’ “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ .