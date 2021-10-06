El Dorado prioritizes health clinics for vaccinations, gives info about boosters

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — With about one-third of El Dorado County residents unvaccinated, public health officials said on Tuesday they are prioritizing its clinics for those who still need their first and second dose of the vaccine as booster shots have been recommended for certain people who have been fully vaccinated.

“We want to remind people who are unvaccinated that they are still at risk of infection,” said Williams. “The benefits of the vaccine outweigh any potential risk, and the vaccine is readily available in the community,” said Williams.

On Sept. 24, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a recommendation for a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine for certain people who have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. California followed by updating its vaccination guidelines to recommend a booster shot in alignment with CDC’s recommendation. Currently, the booster shot is only available from Pfizer.

The priority groups for the booster shot are people 65 years of age and older, long-term care residents 18 years or older, and 50- to 64-year-olds who have underlying medical conditions or who are at increased risk due to social inequity, including that of communities of color. Others who may consider obtaining booster doses include 18- to 49-year olds who have underlying medical conditions, and 18- to 64-year-olds who work or live in high-risk settings such as a shelter.

“People whose immunity has waned since receiving their initial vaccine series may see great benefit from a booster dose,” said Williams. “El Dorado County residents who completed their two-dose vaccination series with the Pfizer vaccine at least six months earlier, believe they meet criteria, and wish to receive their Pfizer booster dose should inquire with their own healthcare provider or a pharmacy that is offering booster doses.”





El Dorado Community Health Centers offer booster shots on Fridays and Saturdays, along with the first two doses to qualified individuals. Barton Health is providing vaccines at Barton Family Medicine and Barton Community Health Center for established patients who meet criteria. Shingle Springs Health & Wellness is offering booster doses to newly registered and established patients who qualify. Marshall Medical Center is planning booster clinics with dates and times to be announced shortly.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19, whether it is your first dose(s) or a booster dose is important for the protection of our communities, individuals and their families,” said Williams. “I am especially concerned that those who have underlying health issues and/or work in high risk settings get vaccinated.”

According to the CDC, health conditions that can make individuals more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19 include:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic lung diseases, including COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-

severe), interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension

Dementia or other neurological conditions

Diabetes (type 1 or type 2)

Down syndrome

Heart conditions (e.g., heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, hypertension)

HIV infection

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system)

Liver disease

Overweight and obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or thalassemia

Smoking, current or former

Solid organ or blood stem cell transplant

Stroke or cerebrovascular disease, which affects blood flow to the brain

Substance use disorder

The CDC also has listed the following workplaces and/or jobs that are high-risk for COVID-19:

First responders (healthcare workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff)

Education staff (teachers, support staff, daycare workers)

Food and agriculture workers

Manufacturing workers

Corrections workers

U.S. Postal Service workers

Public transit workers

Grocery store workers

To find a COVID-19 vaccine: Search https://www.vaccines.gov , text your ZIP code to 438829, go tomyturn.ca.gov, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find locations near you throughout the U.S.

For more information regarding the COVID-19 booster shot, see: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html

For California Department of Public Health guidelines for boosters and additional doses go to

https://covid19.ca.gov/vaccines/#Booster-shots-and-additional-doses

For CDC announcement about booster recommendations go to

https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/p0924-booster-recommendations-.html