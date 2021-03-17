El Dorado property owners have some extra time to pay taxes

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County property owners have a couple of extra days to pay their second installment of taxes.

The second installment is now due and will be delinquent if not paid on or before April 12.

“Due to the usual delinquency date of April 10 falling on a Saturday, taxpayers have an additional few days to pay this year,” said K.E. Coleman, county treasurer-tax collector.

To pay online or to find answers to the most frequently asked property tax questions, visit https://www.edcgov.us/taxcollector . Taxpayers can also view or print copies of their tax bills from this website.

Electronic check and credit card payments made through the website are accepted as timely if paid before midnight April 12.

Accepted cards include Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express. Please note, the third-party credit card processing company charges an administrative processing fee for this service.

If paying through a bank’s online bill payment system, Coleman recommends making payments no less than 10 days before the delinquent date. The law requires the application of late penalties on all payments received after April 12. Payments over the phone or through email are not accepted.

The department is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. There are also payment bins outside the building entrances at 360 Fair Lane, in Placerville. The payment bins are only accessible during business hours.

For more information, call 530-621-5800 or email taxcollector@edcgov.us . Payments are not accepted by phone or e-mail.