El Dorado reaches grim milestone with 76 new COVID-19 cases reported

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County reached a grim milestone Monday with coronavirus cases.

County officials reported 76 new cases over the last three days, Saturday through Monday, which puts the total number over 10,000 (10,040) since the pandemic began.

Of the new cases, more than half (40) are from the Lake Tahoe region of the county.

There were also 51 assumed recoveries putting the active count at 481.

No additional deaths were reported leaving that number at 110.

There are five individuals in the county’s two hospitals fighting the virus, and three people are in the intensive care units.

The adjusted daily case rate is 8.1, well into the red tier metrics of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. The county is currently in the orange tier.