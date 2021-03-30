El Dorado remains in red tier, but still could move this week

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Due to an increase in the amount of new COVID-19 cases, El Dorado County on Tuesday remains in the red tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

While staying put wasn’t expected, officials said the county still could potentially move tiers this week.

“The state did not allow for a county to move from red to orange by meeting two of the three metrics like it did for moving from purple to red,” said Carla Hass, director of communications and outreach for the county.

As of Monday, the counties adjusted case rate was 4.8, which bumped into the metric for the red tier.

On March 4, California introduced a vaccine equity metric that factors in on tier assignments to ensure that hardest hit communities are getting vaccinated. When the vaccine equity metric threshold is reached, the Blueprint for a Safer Economy will be updated to allow for somewhat higher case rates in each tier.

“If the state reaches the four million mark in terms of vaccinating those in the lowest health equity quartile, we will be able to move,” Hass said. “Some are anticipating that will come as early as this week.”

If the county doesn’t move tiers, the next opportunity to change tiers would be Tuesday, April 6.

In California, three counties remain in the purple (widespread) tier, 36 in the red (substantial) tier, 17 in the orange (moderate) tier and two are in the yellow (minimal) tier.