El Dorado reports 13 more COVID-19 cases in Tahoe residents, 21 overall

The El Dorado County public health dashboard.

Provided

Thirteen more South Lake Tahoe area residents have contracted the coronavirus according to El Dorado County officials.

Twenty-one new cases were reported countywide on Tuesday, a day after 49 new cases were announced by officials over the weekend from Saturday through Monday. There were also 14 recoveries putting the active case count at 207.

The county has had one virus-related death, on Saturday, a Tahoe man in his 60s. One less resident is hospitalized and two remain in intensive care.

Of the new cases, three are kids 17 or under, 12 are between 18-49, five are between 50-64 and one is 65 years or older.

The Lake Tahoe region has had 223 cases, almost half of the county’s total of 464.

COVID-19 testing at Lake Tahoe Community College is booked through July. The state-sponsored site uses nasal swab testing with results typically returning eight days later according to the county’s website.

To register for an appointment, visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123.

Nevada residents in the Tahoe area and Spanish speaking residents can only register via the call center.

Carson City Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 12 new cases, two in Douglas County, and 19 recoveries putting the active case count at 138 in the Quad-County region.

Douglas has had 106 cases and 29 remain active. There have been no virus-related deaths.

There are three active cases in Zephyr Cove and two in Stateline.

Drive through testing for asymptomatic Douglas residents is available from 8-11 a.m. Thursday at Carson High School. It’s first come-first served and there are 4500 tests available.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 hotline (775-283-4789) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Spanish speakers are available.

Incline Village had a couple of recent recoveries and the active case count is at 13, out of 57 cases overall.

Washoe County reported three additional virus-related deaths Tuesday making the total 105. There were also 69 new cases but 84 recoveries.

The active cases are at 1,078.