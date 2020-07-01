El Dorado reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more residents hospitalized

The coronavirus has infected 14 more El Dorado County residents, including two that had to be hospitalized, officials announced Wednesday.

The Lake Tahoe region had five of those new cases and has had 98 overall, nearly half of the county’s total of 198. The Tahoe region also had five new cases reported on Tuesday and have had 18 new cases since last Friday.

There were three recoveries leaving 73 active cases, the highest amount since the pandemic began, and one resident is still in intensive care.

El Dorado Hills has three new cases and have had 42 overall.

The county administered 137 tests Tuesday and over 10% (14) came back positive. There have been 12,004 tests overall.

There have been no deaths reported.

Washoe County had more recoveries (42) than new cases (38), breaking a string of days where the active count kept seeing record highs. The county also suffered its 76th death, a woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions.

Incline Village hasn’t seen a spike in cases and the active case count is down to six out of 32 overall.

The Quad-County region — Carson City, Douglas, Storey and Lyon counties — had eight new cases Wednesday but also had 12 recoveries, bringing the active case count to 92.

Douglas County had a man in his 60s catch the virus with connection to a previous case officials reported Wednesday.

Douglas has had 70 cases and 20 remain active. There have been no deaths and there are no residents in the hospital.