El Dorado reports 15th virus-related death in past 3 days

New coronavirus cases are slowing down in El Dorado County and active cases are being about doubled up by assumed recoveries, but the deaths continue to rise.

County officials on Friday reported that six more residents lost their battles with the virus, none from the Lake Tahoe region, making it 15 deaths since Wednesday and 59 overall.

All of the deaths are from the Placerville (5) and Cameron Park/Shingle Springs/Rescue areas (1). Five are women 65 years of age or older and the other is a man also 65 or older.

Officials also announced 53 new cases, including 19 from Tahoe, and 92 assumed recoveries. The active case count is at 1,453.

The county also reached 8,002 total cases.

In the county’s two hospitals, there are 24 people battling the virus, including eight in intensive care units.

County officials said earlier this week they weren’t concerned with dropping back into the state’s regional stay home order despite low ICU numbers.