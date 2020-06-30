El Dorado reports 20 new COVID-19 cases over 4 days; Washoe cases rising

The El Dorado County health dashboard.

Provided

El Dorado County health officials on Monday reported 20 new coronavirus cases over a four day period, but there are no new hospitalizations and one resident is still fighting the disease in intensive care.

The county said it had technical difficulties on Friday so the case count wasn’t updated until Monday. Of the 20 new cases, eight are from the Lake Tahoe region, which has now had 88 total cases.

The county has had 178 cases overall with almost one-third (56) still active, the highest amount since officials received their first case on March 20. There were also five recoveries announced.

Six of the new cases are from El Dorado Hills which has had 39, the second largest area of contagion in the county.

The median age of all cases in the county is 42 and males have been affected slightly more than women, 94-84. Out of the total cases, over 100 are in the 18-49 age group and 15 are kids 17 and under.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The county administered 751 tests over the four days and have tested 11,685 residents overall. There have been no virus-related deaths.

Douglas County added another positive case Monday bringing the active total to 26 and total amount to 65.

The new case is a woman in her 50s with no previous connection to any other cases.

Stateline has had five cases and the Zephyr Cove area two.

There will be drive through testing from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Carson High School. It will be first-come, first served for the first 400 quad county residents.

Washoe County has a rising case count, including 56 new residents confirmed to have the virus on Monday. With the new cases, there are 913 active, the most at any time during the pandemic.

The case count over the past two weeks has risen dramatically recently. On June 15, there were 640 active cases and 14 days later the cases have gone up over 40%.

Incline Village has had 31 residents catch the virus and seven remain active, according to the county map of cases.