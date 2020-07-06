El Dorado reports 36 new coronavirus cases, 18 in the Lake Tahoe region

The number of coronavirus cases has jumped following a busy holiday weekend at Lake Tahoe

El Dorado County is reporting 36 new coronavirus cases on Monday, including 18 from the Lake Tahoe region. The vast majority has come from community spread, said a county spokesperson.

Fourth of July was crowded at the lake and many chose to not wear masks according to photos sent to the Tribune and published on social media.

The new cases are from Friday, Saturday and Sunday where 425 tests were administered.

There were also 11 recoveries reported, including one who was able to leave the hospital. There are two residents in intensive care, but no virus-related deaths have been reported.

The new cases are on top of the 20 that were reported on Friday, including 11 from the Tahoe area. That makes 30 Tahoe area residents who have contracted the virus in the last four days.

Of the new cases, 20 were female, two were kids 17 and under, 18 were in the 18-49 age group, 11 were 50-64 and five are 65 and older.

The county now has 120 active cases.

Washoe County is reporting two new cases in Incline Village bringing the active count to 13, out of 41 cases overall.

The county reported 35 new cases Monday but 60 recoveries and has 1,130 residents active with the virus.

There are 88 hospitalized and there have been 82 virus-related deaths.

Douglas County as of Sunday has 24 active cases, two new cases Friday and one each on Saturday and Sunday.

A Zephyr Cove resident is one of the new cases and the area has had three overall. There have been seven cases in the Stateline area.

No deaths have been reported.