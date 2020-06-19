El Dorado reports 4 new virus cases in Tahoe; Washoe cases spike

El Dorado County officials on Thursday reported four new coronavirus cases in the South Lake Tahoe area.

The number of confirmed, active COVID-19 cases countywide is now 25.

The county has now had 125 confirmed cases since its first COVID-19-positive test result was found March 20.

Active cases hit 34 in early June, according to data from the county.

With four new cases, the South Lake Tahoe area has had 62 residents test positive for the virus, just under half of the county’s entire tally. El Dorado Hills, which has seen four new cases this week, including two Wednesday, sits next behind with 28 confirmed cases to date.

The county reported 229 additional tests since Wednesday afternoon.

About 8,669 tests have been conducted on county residents to date, according to data provided by the county.

No residents are known to have died from the coronavirus in El Dorado County.

Since March 20 there have been 11 cases reported in Diamond Springs/El Dorado, eight in the Cameron Park/Shingle Springs/Rescue area and seven in Placerville.

The south county, north county and Pollock Pines/Camino/Kyburz areas of the county have a total of four, three and two confirmed cases, respectively.

Men have had 68 of the 125 cases across the county. The median age of people who have contracted the virus is 43. Just over half of confirmed cases — 54% — involve patients between the ages of 18 and 49. About 30% are aged 50-64. Seven cases involve those 65 years or older, the age group said to be at the highest risk. With three additional cases reported Wednesday, 13 cases are in the 17-and-under age group.

There are 157,015 confirmed COVID-19 cases across California with 5,208 deaths, according to data updated Wednesday by the state Department of Public Health.

Douglas County added another patient Thursday and now have 13 active cases out of 48 total. No deaths have been reported.

Washoe County reported its largest single day spike in new cases Thursday with 83. The increase is a result of a delay in a state laboratory due to equipment issues. The issue was fixed and two days of results resulted in a record bump in cases.

Total active cases climbed to 670, also a high mark, and officials said it is a sign of increased community transmission.

None of the new cases are in Incline Village or Crystal Bay.

“It’s imperative that residents understand COVID-19 is not slowing down in our community,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer in Washoe County. “The health and wellbeing of our vulnerable populations is at stake. Studies are coming out showing the efficacy of wearing face coverings and social distancing of six feet to reduce community transmission. Please look out for fellow Nevadans by practicing these safety measures.”

Testing

Free COVID-19 appointment-only testing sites are available in El Dorado County at Ponderosa High School and Lake Tahoe Community College. The Ponderosa facility is open for appointments Thursday through Monday from 7 a.m.-noon and 1-7 p.m. and the Tahoe location is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-noon and 1-7 p.m.

Those wishing to be tested can register for an appointment at lhi.care/covidtesting. People without internet access can call 888-634-1123. Test results are expected to take 48-72 hours. All test results will be entered into the California Reportable Disease Information Exchange site.