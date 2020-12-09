El Dorado reports 474 new virus cases; Region nears threshold for more restrictions

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Coronavirus cases are stacking up and the Greater Sacramento Region is nearing the threshold that would trigger the governor’s stay-home order.

El Dorado County reported a whopping 474 cases on Tuesday, that includes approximately 200 undercounted cases from over the weekend and Monday. One hundred of those new cases are in El Dorado Hills, 93 are from the Lake Tahoe region and 74 cases are waiting for address confirmation. Active cases are at 1,330 and there have been eight virus-related deaths.

The number of hospitalizations continues to rise with Barton Memorial Hospital and Marshall Regional Medical Center reporting 20 patients between them, including nine in intensive care units.

Officials are reporting that there is 18.8% room left in the region’s ICUs. On Thursday, Dec. 3, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a stay home order that goes into effect in regions where there is less than 15% ICU capacity.

When regions drop below 15%, they have 24 hours to implement the stay at home order. Once a region has dipped under the threshold, they have to remain there for three weeks. Counties are eligible to come off the regional stay at home order after three weeks if their hospital ICU capacity projected four weeks out reaches 15%, said a statement from the governor’s office.

El Dorado has been lumped in the Greater Sacramento Region with Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties

There have been 76,747 tests come back negative in the county and officials are saying that the meaning has changed.

“Whereas laboratory-confirmed case numbers reflect only El Dorado County residents, negative results may also include some non-county residents whose tests were performed within the county,” said a press release. “Total negative results include results for individuals who have been tested more than once. This differs from the count of total confirmed cases, as individuals who test positive on multiple occasions are only counted as a single case. For this reason, these two numbers (total confirmed cases and total negative test results) are not comparable and should not be used together to calculate a positivity rate. Only PCR or NAAT tests (tests that detect viral RNA) are included in this estimate of “Total Negative Test Results.” Antigen tests and antibody (serology) tests are not included in this estimate.”