El Dorado County reports 49 new COVID-19 cases, 12 from Tahoe region

Two days after announcing a Lake Tahoe man had succumbed to the coronavirus, El Dorado County officials reported 49 new cases on Monday.

Of the new cases over the last three days, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, just 12 are from the Tahoe region which is actually an improved rate of spread compared to the last few weeks.

Twenty-one El Dorado Hills residents tested positive for the virus putting the active case count in the county at 200, higher than it has ever been.

The Tahoe region soared past the 200 case count and has had 210 of the county’s 443 overall cases. Tahoe had over half the cases until Monday’s report.

Three residents are hospitalized and one is in the intensive care unit.

Of the new cases, six are kids 17 or under, 30 are in the 18-49 age group, eight are in the 50-64 category and five are 65 and older.

The median age for all cases is 39, and has dipped under 40 for the first time.

Incline Village is holding steady at 15 active cases but the total number has bumped up to 57.

Washoe County officials announced 208 recoveries Monday, a jump attributed to data cleanup efforts tied to positive cases that were investigated by other jurisdictions, “such as the state of Nevada and our tribal partners,” said a press release.

The county also has 65 new cases and has had 4,173 overall, 1,096 are active.

County officials said smoke from the Hog Fire near Susanville, Calif., has made the air quality “moderate” and it is possible that pollutants in the air could increase susceptibility to respiratory infections.

Carson City Health and Human Services officials reported two new cases and three recoveries Sunday in Douglas County.

There are three active cases in Zephyr Cove out of six overall and there are two active in Stateline out 11 total.

There have been no virus-related deaths in Douglas.