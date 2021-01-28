El Dorado reports 5 more virus deaths, but new cases shrinking

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — New coronavirus cases are dropping but the death toll continues to rise.

Officials on Wednesday reported five more deaths bringing the total to 71. Three of the residents were from the Placerville area and the other two were from the Pollock Pines/Camino/Kyburz region.

Just 23 new cases were reported Wednesday, a precipitous drop from previous days, including just one new case in the Lake Tahoe area.

Officials also reported 137 assumed recoveries dropping the active count to 1,241.

In the county’s two hospitals, 21 people are battling the virus, including five in intensive care units.

The adjusted case rate is 32.2, still well into the purple, most restrictive, tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy and the positivity rate is 10.1%.

Douglas County is also reporting the same trend of recoveries overtaking new cases.

Carson City Health and Human Services 11 new cases over the past two days with 82 recoveries in Douglas.

Overall, the county has had 2,361 cases, 861 are active, and have suffered 28 deaths.

Washoe County on Wednesday also reported recoveries nearly doubling up new cases.

Officials announced 138 new cases and 274 recoveries putting the active count at 12,468.

The county has lost 589 residents to the virus.

In Incline Village, 319 total cases have been reported and 133 remain active.