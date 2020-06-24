El Dorado reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, 1 resident in intensive care

El Dorado County officials reported five new coronavirus cases and one ICU patient Tuesday.

There have been 150 reported cases since the county’s first COVID-19-positive test result was discovered March 20. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 41 active cases of COVID-19, up from Friday’s reported 30 active cases.

With three more cases reported Tuesday, the Lake Tahoe area now has had over half of cases countywide with 78.

The increase Tuesday follows an 11.5% jump over the weekend in the total case count.

The county reported 177 additional tests since Monday afternoon.

With two new cases reported Tuesday, the Cameron Park/Shingle Springs/El Dorado area has had four cases reported in the last two days. Before Monday, the area hadn’t had a coronavirus case since June 1.

Three coronavirus cases were found in the greater Placerville area over the weekend, the community’s first known cases in several weeks.

One new COVID-19 patient was found in the El Dorado Hills area. El Dorado Hills has had 29 coronavirus cases, outpacing every region in the county aside from the South Lake Tahoe area.

In total, about 10,545 tests have been conducted on county residents to date, according to data provided by the county.

No residents are known to have died from the coronavirus in El Dorado County.

Men have had 82 of the 150 cases across the county. The median age of people who have contracted the virus is 44. Just over half of confirmed cases — 51% — involve patients between the ages of 18 and 49. About 32% are aged 50-64. Ten cases involve those 65 years or older, the age group said to be at the highest risk. Fifteen cases are in the 17-and-under age group.

There have been 178,054 confirmed COVID-19 cases across California with 5,515 deaths, according to data updated Tuesday by the state Department of Public Health.

Douglas County had four residents contract the virus Tuesday according to officials and have had six in the last two days. A new case was also announced for a Stateline resident.

After having just two active cases not that long ago, the active case count is now up to 20.

There have been no virus-related deaths reported.

Incline Village has a new case Washoe County officials reported Tuesday. Incline has had 28 cases and still have eight residents fighting the virus.

The Tribune contributed to this report.