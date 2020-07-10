El Dorado reports double-digit rises in virus cases over last 2 days

El Dorado County has experienced double-digit rises of COVID-19 cases over the last couple of days.

Officials reported 16 new cases Wednesday then added 12 more cases Thursday, including a combined 10 from the Lake Tahoe region.

Another resident was checked into the hospital and placed in intensive care, making a total of three patients in ICU.

The countywide total case count has more than doubled since June 19.

The Lake Tahoe area has had 142 of the county’s 292 total cases.

There were also seven recoveries reported putting the number total active cases at 134. Active cases are catching up to total recoveries (158).

Officials conducted 287 tests yesterday and have administered 13,756 overall. There have been no virus-related deaths.

Despite the spike in numbers, county supervisors held a special meeting Thursday and decided against shutting down businesses in the Tahoe area.

Washoe County reported four deaths Thursday, tied for the highest one day total. At least three of the deaths had underlying health conditions.

There were also 131 new cases announced, the second highest figure in daily totals.

Officials said the uptick in cases is related to exposed contacts, social gatherings, domestic travel and people not social distancing. Several of the recently reported cases indicated they attended Fourth of July gatherings, officials added.

Incline Village has 10 active cases out of 45 overall.

Carson City Health and Human Services reported 11 new cases Thursday, including two in Douglas County. One of Douglas’ new cases is in connection to out of state travelers while the other attended a social gathering officials said.

Douglas has 28 active cases out of 82 overall. The number of cases in Stateline (7) and Zephyr Cove (3) remained unchanged over the last couple of days. Officials have reported no deaths in Douglas.