El Dorado reports over 230 new virus cases; State officials consider ‘stay home’ orders

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Coronavirus spread and a skyrocketing number of hospitalizations have California officials considering stay-home orders to head off concerns that new cases could overwhelm intensive care beds by Christmas.

El Dorado County has seen a massive spike with officials announcing another 231 new cases on Monday, with more than half from the Lake Tahoe region, over a three-day period starting on Saturday. There are 13 others awaiting address confirmation. The Tahoe region has 120 of those new cases and there are 893 active in the county.

Sixteen residents are hospitalized, including five in the intensive care unit, officials announced Monday. There have been four virus-related deaths.

“The red flags are flying in terms of the trajectory in our projections of growth,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom. “If these trends continue, we’re going to have to take much more dramatic, arguably drastic, action.”

State hospitalizations have increased 89% over the past 14 days and nearly 7,800 coronavirus patients were hospitalized as of Monday. About 12% of Californians testing positive are likely to need hospital care within the next two to three weeks, officials said. The biggest concern is intensive care cases, which have increased 67% in the past two weeks. If that continues, it would push ICU beds to 112% of capacity by mid-December.

That statistic is likely to drive state-mandated stay-at-home orders in 51 of California’s 58 counties that already are seeing the most restrictions on business activities, said Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s secretary of health and human services.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.