El Dorado residents can register to get vaccine on short notice
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County Public Health officials are taking phone numbers for individuals interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccination ahead of state-assigned phases, which are based on industries people work in and age.
People who want a vaccine and can get to either of the county’s public health offices in Tahoe or Placerville within 30-60 minutes may sign up for a text or phone alert at forms.gle/XJoh3Tx5tejGQ6rRA.
Administration of doses will be prioritized by individuals’ line of work and age and progress in the order phone numbers are received.
People who sign up but miss the phone text or alert will be skipped but remain on the list for future availability.
