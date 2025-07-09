El Dorado Search and Rescue, California State Parks respond to multiple calls

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – El Dorado Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue was dispatched to assist two backcountry hikers who became stranded on the island at Eagle Lake off of the Eagle Falls Trail, on Monday, June 30.

A man and his 16-year-old son swam across to the island and began to experience general body weakness due to the cold water temperatures in alpine lakes.

Provided / EDSO

“The decision not to attempt to swim back was right and they summoned assistance. Both were stable and not in any distress but required assistance in getting back to the main shoreline,” said an EDSO Facebook post.

EDSO SAR was dispatched, and California State Parks offered up their lifeguards to assist in this recovery. Working cooperatively and together, State Park Lifeguards swam across to the island and provided a safe passage back to the main shore.

As this incident was occurring, a secondary incident developed on the Eagle Falls Trail where a hiker sustained injuries to her ankles and could not hike off the trail without assistance. EDSO SAR, in partnership with California State Parks used a litter basket to provide transport the hiker off the trail.

Provided / EDSO

These injuries did not require any immediate medical attention and the hiker was planning to seek further medical attention on her own.

“It is in times like these we provide total care and work with our partners in achieving this goal. EDSO thanks California State Parks in providing mutual aid to these incidents,” the post stated.