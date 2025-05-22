El Dorado Sheriff calls for tips on alleged South Lake Tahoe child molester

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is gathering evidence against a South Lake Tahoe man who is facing charges of alleged child molestation.

Dan Herrera, 65 was arrested on April 18 with the felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child. EDSO is now asking the public to come forward with information on any past incidents involving Herrera.

“It is not uncommon during follow-up investigations into child molestation that detectives discover past victims of the charged individual. These prior incidents can become part of a current case even if they are years, or even decades old,” an EDSO Facebook post stated.

If you have any information that may assist in this investigation, please contact Detective Katz at 530.642.4716 or katzt@edso.org .