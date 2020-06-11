El Dorado Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

Merlin Kelly Turner

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County sheriff’s investigators are looking for 62-year-old retired Richmond Battalion Chief Merlin Kelly Turner who was reported missing Tuesday.

Merlin was last seen in Brown’s Valley in Yuba County and was believed to be traveling to the El Dorado County area. Merlin is also known to frequent the Ice House Road and Jenkinson Lake areas.

Merlin is driving a silver 2005 Dodge Ram, California license plate No. 7U74029. Anyone with information that could lead to the whereabouts of Merlin is asked to contact their local law enforcement or the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.