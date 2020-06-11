El Dorado Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County sheriff’s investigators are looking for 62-year-old retired Richmond Battalion Chief Merlin Kelly Turner who was reported missing Tuesday.
Merlin was last seen in Brown’s Valley in Yuba County and was believed to be traveling to the El Dorado County area. Merlin is also known to frequent the Ice House Road and Jenkinson Lake areas.
Merlin is driving a silver 2005 Dodge Ram, California license plate No. 7U74029. Anyone with information that could lead to the whereabouts of Merlin is asked to contact their local law enforcement or the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User