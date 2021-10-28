El Dorado Sheriff’s Office offers student internships
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is opening student internship opportunities in Placerville and South Lake Tahoe.
The program is open to current students enrolled in college courses.
Selected candidates could be assigned to various units such as coroner, property and evidence, custody, CCW and records units.
Visit the county website at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/edcgov to submit applications.
