El Dorado Sheriff’s Office recruiting female correctional officers
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has opened recruitment for female correctional officers in South Lake Tahoe and Placerville, the agency announced this week.
Sheriff’s Office correctional officers have the opportunity to serve and protect their communities, following the sheriff’s vision and mission statement of total enforcement on crime and criminals and delivering consistent and humane treatment to those placed in our care and custody, said the announcement.
Correctional Officers are assigned to both the South Lake Tahoe and Placerville facilities and may be assigned to specialty units within the jails such as classification and gangs, inmate services, and armed transportation officers, said the job announcement.
Applications can be filled out online and submitted through the county’s human resources website.
https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/edcgov/jobs/3263627/sheriffs-correctional-officer-i-ii-female?fbclid=IwAR1lyt-4IeqF36n5YUBzPx1Wj1prvVxH2Xds5rld1gVln_uctQdPneczBw4
