El Dorado struggling to keep up with positive virus cases

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

Coronavirus Outbreak

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Patients in intensive care units doubled over the weekend in El Dorado County and health officials are struggling to keep up with an overflow of positive coronavirus cases.

County health officials reported 60 new cases from Saturday through Monday, but added that they are working to reduce the backlog in positive results from the weekend and believe that total is an undercount of at least 150 cases.

Between Barton Memorial Hospital in South Lake Tahoe and Marshall Medical Center in Placerville there are 18 residents in the hospital, including eight in the ICU. On Friday, there were four people in the ICU out of 15 in the hospital.

Of the new cases reported, about half, 28, are from the Lake Tahoe region. There were also 141 assumed recoveries announced which temporarily drops the active count to 914, but with over 150 undercounted cases, the county has rocketed to well over 1,000.

Fourteen of the new cases are kids 17 or younger, 27 are in the 18-49 age bracket, seven are between 50-64 and 12 are 65 or older.

After reporting four deaths last week, the total remains at eight.

Washoe County reported 410 new cases and just 68 assumed recoveries on Monday. There are 11,983 active cases overall.

Incline Village is feeling the surge with 63 active cases, up 20 in the last four days.

In the county, the Nevada Hospital Association is reporting that 88% of staffed hospital beds are occupied, 75% of all licensed beds are occupied and 60% of all ICU beds are occupied.

Carson City Health and Human Services reported 156 new cases in Douglas County over Saturday and Sunday, but no deaths.

The active cases (738) have completely surpassed the recoveries (576).

The active cases in Stateline have grown to 47 from 15 on Dec. 2 and Zephyr Cove is up to 29 from 19 during that same period.