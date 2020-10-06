El Dorado supervisors approve resident-driven traffic program for Meyers

The turn restriction pilot program includes a right turn onto U.S. Highway 50 from North Upper Truckee Rd.

Cheyanne Neuffer / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County supervisors unanimously approved a resident-driven pilot traffic program Tuesday that they compared to “Whac-a-Mole” but hope it provides relief during busy holiday weekends and eventually for the winter season in South Lake Tahoe.

Supervisors voted 5-0 to move forward with the right turn restriction program in Meyers that will start in the spring of 2021 which falls short of resident, and District V Supervisor Sue Novasel’s, hopes that it would start this winter.

“I’ve seen on social media that we should be doing it sooner and I couldn’t agree more, the biggest issues happen in winter,” Novasel said during the discussion.

The handful of public commenters were happy to get the program moving forward but were also disappointed it’s not happening this winter.

El Dorado County Transportation Director Rafael Martinez gave the presentation to supervisors and said that Caltrans proposed the spring start to give the program its best chance to succeed, so they can fine tune for the snow season and see if traffic apps make the adjustment and stop sending travelers through residential neighborhoods.

A transportation study determined navigation applications are increasingly diverting U.S. Highway 50 weekend and holiday tourist traffic to local county roadways which has resulted in a number of negative consequences, including fist fights. Martinez said 80% of the tourist traffic in residential neighborhoods come from travel apps.

Meyers resident Tony Risso, one of the traffic program’s architects, agreed with one of the supervisor’s descriptions of the program.

“It’s true, it is like ‘Whac-a-Mole,’” Risso said during public comment. “It may effectively move this problem to other areas, but if it works, we can expand it.”

He added that there should be some realistic benchmarks to see if the program is performing as designed.

There are 21 roads that will have restrictions in the pilot program, with the two major right turn restrictions happening at Sawmill and N. Upper Truckee roads at U.S. Highway 50. The turn restrictions will happen between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays from May through October.

The program originally was approved in 2019 to start in the spring of 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At this point, we’re just trying to provide some relief for Meyers residents,” Martinez said. “I have high hopes this can work.”

TURN RESTRICTION PILOT PROGRAM INCLUDES:

1. No Right turn and no U-turn sign at the intersection of North Upper Truckee and Hwy 50.

1A. No Outlet to Hwy 50 Westbound sign at the intersection of Hwy 50 and Hwy 89.

1B. No Outlet to Hwy 50 Westbound sign at the intersection of Lake Tahoe Blvd and D St.

1C. No Outlet to Hwy 50 Westbound sign at the intersection of Lake Tahoe Blvd and Saw Mill.

1D. No Outlet to Hwy 50 Westbound Sign at the intersection of Lake Tahoe Blvd and North Upper Truckee.

2. No Left turn sign at Apache Ave. and Hwy 50 (Near Road Runner).

3. No Left turn sign at Apache Ave. and Hwy 50 (Near Post Office).

4. No Left turn sign at Navahoe Dr. and Hwy 50.

4A. No Outlet to Hwy 50 Westbound sign at the intersection of Pioneer Trail and Mandan St.

4B. No Outlet to Hwy 50 Westbound sign at the intersection of Pioneer Trail and Oneidas St.

4C. No Outlet to Hwy 50 Westbound sign at the intersection of Mandan St. and Apache Ave.

4D. No Outlet to Hwy 50 Westbound sign at the intersection of Navahoe and Chimney Navahoe Dr.

5. No Left turn and no U-turn sign at the intersection of Cirugu St. and Hwy 50.

5A. No outlet to Hwy 50 Westbound Sign at the intersection of Hwy 89 and Pomo St.

6. No Left turn and no U-turn sign at the intersection of South Upper Truckee and Hwy 50

6A. No outlet to Hwy 50 Westbound sign at the intersection of South Upper Truckee and Portal Dr.

7. No Right Turn Sign at the intersection of Arapahoe St. and Hwy 50.

8. No Right Turn Sign at the intersection of Apache Ave and Hwy 50 (Agricultural Station Side).

9. No Right Turn Sign at the intersection of Hopi and Hwy 50.

9A. No Outlet to Hwy 50 Westbound sign at the intersection of Arapahoe and Hwy 50.

9B. No Outlet to Hwy 50 Westbound sign at the intersection of Country Club and Arapahoe.

9C. No Outlet to Hwy 50 Westbound sign at the intersection of Arrowhead and San Diego.

10. No Right Turn Sign at the intersection of Sawmill and Hwy 50.

10A. No Outlet to US 50 Westbound sign at the intersection of Sawmill and Lake Tahoe Blvd.

11. No Right Turn Sign at the intersection of Cornelian Dr. and Hwy 89.

12. No Right Turn Sign at the intersection of Keetak St. and Hwy 89 (Emergency Vehicle Exemption).

13. No Right Turn Sign at the intersection of Pomo and Hwy 89.

13A. No Outlet to Hwy 89 North Bound Sign at the intersection of Cheyenne Dr. and Apache Ave.

13B. No Outlet to Hwy 89 North Bound Sign at the intersection of Navahoe Dr. and Cheyenne Dr.

13C. No Outlet to Hwy 89 North Bound Sign at the intersection of Chimney Way and Apache Ave.