El Dorado supervisors, city council discuss 56 Acres project in South Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Supervisors and city of South Lake Tahoe City Council recapped the 56 Acres project during a special joint meeting on Monday.

The supervisors and councilmembers, along with the county and city managers met to review respective roles, as well as update the public on the project.

The 56 Acres Project is on property owned by both South Lake Tahoe and El Dorado County. Provided



The 56 Acres parcel is located in the center of South Lake Tahoe, however the county owns 41 of the acres. The recreation center, library, city campgrounds and ice rink are all located on the land.

The 56 Acres Master Plan is a joint effort between the city and county to update the area and provide for trails, recreational and civic uses. A new recreation center and senior center are included within the plan.

While no decisions were made on the project during the joint meeting, members of the public were given the chance to address both governing bodies on the plan. Most of the public comments centered around concern that the new senior center won’t provide enough services for the senior population and that their needs are being ignored.

Feedback on the project is still being solicited and final plans won’t likely be approved until the end of 2021.

During the joint meeting, there was also a review of county and city roles and responsibilities. The county only has two incorporated cities, South Lake Tahoe and Placerville. South Lake Tahoe, the bigger of the two cities, accounts for 11.6% of county residents.

The county offers many countywide services, such as mental health, jails, elections, and district attorneys. The city has responsibility for services such as police and fire, parks and recreation, public works, water, solid waste, and libraries. One of the big differences is that the state does not provide services through the city like it does with the county.

No decisions were made during the meeting, it was informational only. Both Supervisor George Turnboo and City Mayor Tamara Wallace were absent from the meeting.