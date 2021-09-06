El Dorado supervisors to discuss Caldor Fire recovery at special meeting

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m., Friday, Sept. 10, to discuss initiatives to address the impact of the Caldor Fire and plans to begin the recovery process.

The board will receive reports from the Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services, the County Assessor, the registrar of voters, the Treasurer-Tax Collector, and Environmental Management in regards remediation and cleanup efforts.

In addition, the board will be discussing an urgency ordinance titled, “Caldor Fire Resiliency and Rebuilding Ordinance” for the purpose of modifying and temporarily suspending various housing-related, permitting, and health and safety provisions and policies to expedite recovery and rebuilding of homes.

“While the focus remains on the firefighting effort and repopulation is starting to occur, much is being done behind the scenes to ensure that when the federal and state government take the necessary steps to allow the recovery process to begin, El Dorado County government is ready to immediately respond to assist our residents,” said Chief Administrative Officer Don Ashton. “This meeting will inform the board and general public about what the recovery effort includes.”