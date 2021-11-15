El Dorado supervisors to discuss student vaccine mandate, ADUs

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County supervisors on Tuesday will discuss their possible opposition to a vaccine mandate for school children.

On Nov. 9, the El Dorado County Office of Education sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom stating its opposition to COVID-19 vaccination mandate for students. The letter was signed by all 15 county superintendents.

The resolution, introduced by Supervisor George Turnboo, would also express the board’s opposition to the mandate, as well as ask staff to draft a letter to the governor offering their support to the Office of Education’s letter.

According to the staff report, “this item is necessary to advocate for families making their own choices for their children. Many school districts in our county may experience declining enrollment due to the governor’s child COVID-19 vaccine mandate.”

The report continues to state a decline in enrollment could lead to a decline in state funding, which could impact teachers and school staff as well as students’ mental health.





The board will also be holding a hearing regarding accessory dwelling units, which are also known as granny flats, in-law units, and backyard cottages. The hearing will determine if the county will amend its zoning ordinance to allow ADUs.

According to the staff report, “ADUs must include permanent provisions for living, sleeping, eating, cooking, and sanitation, in contrast to recreational vehicles which provide temporary housing according to California law.”

“ADUs support the county’s efforts to encourage a variety of housing options for local residents. They provide an innovative, affordable, effective option for adding much-needed housing in El Dorado County without diminishing the rural character of local communities,” the report continued.

The board will also vote on several funding opportunities impacting the Tahoe Basin. They will decide on a $5,000 grant to the Meyers Community Foundation for their annual Christmas Tree. The Christmas tree is lit on the first Friday of December.

“Maintaining the lights on the tree is a costly, ongoing project due to weather and exposure. The Meyers Community Foundation is asking for $5,000 to add to, replace, and maintain the lights on the tree,” the staff report stated.

Acceptance of a grant for the Rubicon Trail will also be voted on. The $573,456 grant from the California Department of Parks and Recreation, Off-Highway Vehicle Grant Funds will be used for operations and maintenance, and education and safety.

The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16. It can be viewed in-person at 330 Fair Lane, Placerville or live streamed at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83473957012 .