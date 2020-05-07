El Dorado supervisors to finalize Phase 2 reopening plans at special meeting

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — With the governor set to reveal reopening plans Thursday, El Dorado County supervisors will hold a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. Friday to finalize guidelines which will then be submitted to the state.

Public Health Officer Nancy Williams will illustrate the county’s readiness to move into Phase 2 of California’s COVID-19 Safety Plan by adopting various safety measures to allow identified businesses to safely reopen.

Based on Williams’ testimony, the board will authorize a letter and the reopening guidelines to be sent to the governor’s office and health department.

To comply with social distancing requirements and the stay at home order from Newsom, the board chambers will be closed to the public and all participation will be handled remotely.

To view the meeting via Facebook Live, go to http://www.facebook.com/ElDoradoCountyNews. The board will not be using this function and therefore will not see any comments posted during the livestream.

By participating in this meeting, viewers will be recorded.

If you choose not to observe the meeting but wish to make a comment on a specific agenda item, please submit your comment via email by 4 p.m. on the Thursday prior to the meeting. Comments may be submitted to the clerk at edc.cob@edcgov.us. Comments will be placed into the record and forwarded to the board.

For more information, the clerk can be reached at 530-621-5390.