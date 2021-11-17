El Dorado supervisors to send governor letter opposing vaccine mandate

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County supervisors disagree with the governor’s plan to add coronavirus vaccine to the list required for middle and high school kids to attend school in person and plan to put it in writing with hopes it will help families advocate at the state level.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday declared its opposition to vaccine mandates and voted to authorize the county’s chief administrative officer to draft a letter to the governor supporting El Dorado County schools superintendents, who sent a letter on Nov. 9, for the board to possibly approve at its next meeting on Dec. 7.

Supervisors supported that individuals and families should choose the measures they want to take against COVID-19 as opposed to a mandate from the state.

Gov. Gavin Newsom in late October announced plans to add COVID-19 vaccine to the list of vaccines that are already required like polio, DTap/Tdap, measles, mumps, chickenpox and hepatitis B among others, when it receives full approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

Dozens of county residents voiced their displeasure with Newsom’s plan in-person and through Zoom during a lengthy public comment, demanding that supervisors take action. Some said that they would move and/or take their kids out of school. Others submitted comments in writing urging supervisors to reject the resolution, that it wouldn’t matter because the state makes the decisions and issues the guidelines.





According to the agenda, from an economic view, the resolution was necessary to advocate for families making their own choices and that possible enrollment decline could impact funding for school districts which puts employees of schools at risk and can lead to reduced academic opportunities.

A decline in enrollment and funding goes against the county’s strategic goal of “Increasing employment opportunities by improving workforce development skills.”

From a health aspect, if a sizeable portion of the county’s children do no attend public school, they could experience mental illness and an increased exposure to illegal substances which is not compatible with the county’s strategic goal that includes, “Achieve better outcomes for children, young adults and families in the areas of mental illness and substance abuse prevention. The Board’s influence in supporting this resolution could help families advocate at a state legislative level.”

After discussion and public comment, supervisors approved the resolution put forth by District 2 Supervisor George Turnboo 4-1 with District 5 Supervisor Sue Novasel being the dissenting vote.