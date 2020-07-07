El Dorado supes to get COVID-19 update; discuss enforcement for rule breakers at special meeting

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County supervisors will hold a special meeting this week to review the status of COVID-19 and decide on enforcement against businesses and individuals who go against state and local requirements.

Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a letter to the county on July 1 calling on all elected officials to remain vigilant in protecting residents and make sure rules are being enforced. He reminded cities and counties they have the power to enforce requirements associated with the pandemic.

During the special meeting at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 9, supervisors are being asked to give direction on how to deal with businesses who aren’t complying with current guidelines and also decide on how to handle the rising coronavirus case counts.

The county on Monday reported 36 new cases since Friday, including 18 in the Lake Tahoe region. The county has 120 active cases, most are in the Tahoe area, and two residents in intensive care.

“Unfortunately, we have seen a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, including a concerning increase in hospitalizations,” said Gov. Newsom in the letter. “Everyone in the state must accept and continue to uphold their individual responsibility to help defeat this pandemic. When those responsibilities are disregarded, state and local governments must take action to protect their residents.

“Cities and counties have the power, conferred by the California Constitution, to take action to protect their residents,” he added. “This power is instrumental to local governments’ ability to protect our communities and to help California succeed in its fight against this pandemic. I am calling on all elected officials to remain vigilant in the efforts to protect the health and safety of our communities and, more importantly, to ensure compliance with the state’s public health orders and utilize the authorities entrusted in you to protect your communities.”

To participate in the remote meeting call 530-621-7603 or 530-621-7610. The Meeting ID is 924 0205 6772.

To observe the live stream of the Board of Supervisors meeting go to zoom.us/j/92402056772.

If joining the meeting via zoom and wish to make a comment, press the “raise a hand” button. If joining by phone, press *9 to indicate a desire to make a comment. The clerk will call you by the last three digits of your phone number when it is your turn to speak. Speakers will be limited to three minutes.

To view board meetings via Facebook Live, visit http://www.facebook.com/ElDoradoCountyNews. The board does not use this function and will not see any comments posted during the livestream.

By participating in this meeting, you acknowledge that you are being recorded.

If you choose not to observe the board meeting but wish to make a comment on a specific agenda item, please submit your comment via email by 4 p.m. on the day prior to the meeting. Please submit the comment to the clerk at edc.cob@edcgov.us. The comments will be placed into the record and forwarded to the board.

The clerk is available at 530-621-5390 for more information.