El Dorado County suspends use of J&J vaccine; South Tahoe clinic not impacted

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County officials are suspending use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but that will not impact the vaccination clinic being held Sunday and Monday in South Lake Tahoe.

In a press release Tuesday afternoon, the county’s Office of Emergency Services announced it is suspending use due to concerns about the vaccine.

The California Department of Public Health issued a statement from Dr. Erica Pan, state epidemiologist, regarding further details.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Food and Drug Administration have recommended a temporary pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” said the statement. “Of over 6.8 million doses administered nationally, there have been six reported cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot with symptoms occurring six to 13 days after vaccination. California is following the FDA and CDC’s recommendation and has directed health care providers to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until we receive further direction from health and safety experts.”

For the 2-day vaccination clinic that starts Sunday at the South Lake Tahoe Recreation Center, the release said the Moderna brand will be administered.

Appointments are fully booked for both days of the clinic.

For more information about the adverse effects and what to do if experiencing symptoms, residents are encouraged to contact their healthcare providers.

To read the joint CDC and FDA statement, visit here