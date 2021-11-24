El Dorado Transit celebrates new routes to South Lake Tahoe, Sacramento
Mountain Democrat
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado Transit has opened up a new route that extends from Sacramento to Lake Tahoe with stops in Cameron Park and Placerville.
El Dorado Transit Executive Director Matthew Mauk on Thursday, Nov. 18, speaks to community members and elected officials, including south Lake Tahoe City Councilman Cody Bass, at Placerville Station on Mosquito Road, announcing the new route.
The bus line was made possible thanks to a partnership with Amtrak’s Capitol Corridor.
One bus will run the route with tickets priced at $20 from the Cambridge Road Park and Ride or Placerville Station stops.
Find the schedule at tinyurl.com/trtj9fuj.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Washoe school district ratifies Incline land sale to TTD despite opposition
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The sale of the old Incline Village elementary school on Southwood Boulevard to the Tahoe Transportation District was ratified Tuesday by the Washoe County School District despite an attempt to bring…