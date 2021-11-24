El Dorado Transit celebrates new routes to South Lake Tahoe, Sacramento

El Dorado Transit celebrated the new routes with a ribbon cutting.

Eric Jaramishian/Mountain Democrat

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado Transit has opened up a new route that extends from Sacramento to Lake Tahoe with stops in Cameron Park and Placerville.

El Dorado Transit Executive Director Matthew Mauk on Thursday, Nov. 18, speaks to community members and elected officials, including south Lake Tahoe City Councilman Cody Bass, at Placerville Station on Mosquito Road, announcing the new route.

The bus line was made possible thanks to a partnership with Amtrak’s Capitol Corridor.

One bus will run the route with tickets priced at $20 from the Cambridge Road Park and Ride or Placerville Station stops.

Find the schedule at tinyurl.com/trtj9fuj .