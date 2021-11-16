El Dorado Transit to hold ceremony for new South Lake Tahoe route

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado Transit and the El Dorado County Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony this week to celebrate a new route into South Lake Tahoe.

The event will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Placerville Station on Mosquito Road.

Attendants are expected to include elected and government officials from South Lake Tahoe, Placerville and El Dorado County as well as local and staff from Amtrak and Capitol Corridor.

El Dorado Transit is partnering with Capitol Corridor and Amtrak to provide daily roundtrip bus service between Sacramento, Cameron Park, Placerville, and South Lake Tahoe. Bus stops include the Sacramento Valley Station, two stops in western El Dorado County at the Cambridge Road Park and Ride and at Placerville Station, and two stops in South Lake Tahoe at the Tahoe “Y” Transit Center and at the Stateline Transit Center.

Additional route, schedule, and fare information for the South Lake Tahoe bus service is available at the El Dorado Transit website, http://www.eldoradotransit.com . Passengers wishing to connect with Capitol Corridor train service can visit http://www.capitolcorridor.org for more information.

For more information, visit El Dorado Transit’s website or call 530-642-5383.