El Dorado virus rates dropping, moving closer to less restrictive tier
El Dorado County is moving closer to less restrictions but coronavirus case and positivity rates remain a bit high.
The county on Monday reported 40 new cases from Saturday through Monday along with 63 recoveries further lowering the amount of active residents fighting the virus to 431.
There were no new deaths reported leaving the count at 100. Four people with the virus are in the county’s two hospitals, including one in intensive care.
Of the new cases, nine are from the Lake Tahoe region.
To move from the purple into the red tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, the county must be at seven or fewer for the adjusted case rate or a positivity rate of 4.9% or less and a health equity percentage of 5.2% or less for two weeks.
Officials on Monday reported a case rate of 7.6, a positivity rate of 4.1% and a health equity percentage of 4%.
The county has had 9,160 total cases.
